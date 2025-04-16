Fantasy Baseball
Willi Castro headshot

Willi Castro Injury: Exits with oblique injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 16, 2025 at 1:56pm

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said that Castro left Wednesday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the Mets in the eighth inning due to tightness in his right oblique, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Castro started at shortstop and went 2-for-3 with a double before departing with the injury, which Baldelli described as minor. With Carlos Correa dealing with a hand injury, the Twins may need to call up another infielder if Castro isn't available for the team's next game Friday in Atlanta.

