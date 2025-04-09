Fantasy Baseball
Wilmer Flores

Wilmer Flores Injury: Limited to playing catch

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

The Tigers announced Wednesday that Flores (shoulder) is playing catch daily but has yet to advance to completing bullpen sessions in his throwing program, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Flores didn't pitch at all in spring training after he received a platelet-rich plasma injection shortly after reporting to camp to alleviate soreness in his right shoulder. After being moved off Detroit's 40-man roster in the offseason, Flores will need to return to full health and perform well in the upper levels of the minors before popping back up on the radar for a call-up.

Wilmer Flores
Detroit Tigers
