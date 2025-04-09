Wyatt Langford Injury: Placed on IL with strained oblique

The Rangers placed Langford on the 10-day injured list Wednesday due to a right oblique strain.

Langford's oblique tightened up on him during Tuesday's loss to the Cubs, and an MRI showed enough damage that a trip to the IL was warranted. According to Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News, manager Bruce Bochy said Langford felt "pretty good" when he reported to the clubhouse Wednesday, but it's not yet clear how long the young outfielder might be sidelined. Kevin Pillar will start in left field for the Rangers on Wednesday and could see an expanded role while Langford is out. Josh Smith, Dustin Harris and Ezequiel Duran will also be in the mix for starts in left field.