Wyatt Langford Injury: Swinging bat Tuesday

Langford (oblique) will swing a bat Tuesday for the first time since being placed on the 10-day injured list last week, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Langford noted that he feels "pretty much fine," although he hasn't really tested his right oblique out prior to Tuesday. The young outfielder is one week away from being eligible for activation from the IL, but it's too soon to know whether he'll be ready to go on that date.