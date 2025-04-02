Wyatt Langford News: Homer holds up

Langford went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 1-0 win over the Reds.

Langford's solo shot in the first inning held up, as neither team could do much with the bats. He had two of the game's eight hits. The home run was the second of the season for Langford, who had a game-tying homer in Sunday's 3-2 win over Boston. The outfielder has hit safely in five of six games, going 7-for-23 along with a walk and three runs.