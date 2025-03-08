Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Yennier Cano headshot

Yennier Cano News: Steady results to begin spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Cano picked up a hold in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays, allowing one walk in a scoreless inning.

The 31-year-old right-hander is off a solid start this spring, carrying a 3.00 ERA and 0.67 WHIP with one strikeout over three frames. Closer Felix Bautista (elbow) will have his workload managed to begin the season, which could lead to the occasional save chance for Cano in the early going. However, Cano has converted just 13 of his 22 career save opportunities, so it wouldn't be surprising to see manager Brandon Hyde turn to Seranthony Dominguez more frequently for ninth-inning work on days where Bautista is unavailable.

Yennier Cano
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now