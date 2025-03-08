Yennier Cano News: Steady results to begin spring

Cano picked up a hold in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays, allowing one walk in a scoreless inning.

The 31-year-old right-hander is off a solid start this spring, carrying a 3.00 ERA and 0.67 WHIP with one strikeout over three frames. Closer Felix Bautista (elbow) will have his workload managed to begin the season, which could lead to the occasional save chance for Cano in the early going. However, Cano has converted just 13 of his 22 career save opportunities, so it wouldn't be surprising to see manager Brandon Hyde turn to Seranthony Dominguez more frequently for ninth-inning work on days where Bautista is unavailable.