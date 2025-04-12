Yennier Cano News: Up to five scoreless frames in 2025

Cano picked up his second hold of the season Saturday against the Blue Jays after giving up one hit in a scoreless seventh inning.

Cano's command was spotty Saturday, considering he threw six of his nine pitches for strikes without registering a punchout, and Toronto was able to scratch an inherited runner across via a Bo Bichette groundout. Although Cano has no save opportunities so far this season, the right-hander has yielded just two hits and zero walks while fanning six across five shutout frames. Cano should remain one of Baltimore's primary setup men behind closer Felix Bautista going forward, although that role likely won't translate to much fantasy appeal outside of leagues that record holds.