Yimi Garcia News: Notches first save of 2025

Garcia struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Monday to record his first save of the season in a win over the Nationals.

Jeff Hoffman had pitched Saturday and Sunday, so Garcia got the call to protect a three-run lead Monday. The 34-year-old righty has been busy himself to begin the year, appearing in three of the Jays' first five games and posting a 4:0 K:BB over three scoreless innings. Garcia is locked into a high-leverage role and should see a handful of save opportunities the rest of the season when Hoffman is unavailable.