Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Yu Darvish headshot

Yu Darvish Injury: Progressing but not near return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Darvish (elbow) has been playing long toss out to 180 feet, but he's likely at least three weeks away from being activated off the injured list, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Darvish landed on the 15-day injured list in late March due to right elbow inflammation. The veteran hurler threw 11 pitches to a catcher standing up in the bullpen at less-than-full intensity Saturday, per Talking Friars, so he at least seems to be making some progress, but it doesn't appear that he's close to seeing game action. Acee suggests that Darvish will need multiple bullpen sessions and a minimum of two minor-league rehab appearances before he's able to join San Diego's rotation, putting his earliest possible return date in early May.

Yu Darvish
San Diego Padres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now