Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Yu Darvish headshot

Yu Darvish Injury: Set for big step toward return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2025

Darvish (elbow) is expected to throw a higher-intensity bullpen session this weekend, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Though Darvish has been throwing off the bullpen mound recently, Acee compared those sessions to "glorified games of catch" due to their low intensity. However, the veteran hurler is expected to throw at closer to full intensity this weekend, which should give San Diego a better indication of how far away he is from a return. Acee suggests that Darvish will likely need at least three or four bullpen sessions before he's able to face live hitters and adds that the right-hander probably won't be ready to pitch in big-league games until late May or early June.

Yu Darvish
San Diego Padres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now