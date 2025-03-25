Zach Dezenzo News: Cracks Opening Day roster

Astros manager Joe Espada said Tuesday that Dezenzo has made the Opening Day roster, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

With Christian Walker (oblique) expected to be fine for Opening Day and Jose Altuve and Cam Smith claiming the corner outfield jobs, Dezenzo wouldn't appear to be in line for much playing time. His bat has potential, however, making him worth keeping an eye on should circumstances force him into the lineup regularly.