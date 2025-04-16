Zack Littell News: Another tough-luck loss Wednesday

Littell (0-4) took the loss Wednesday against the Red Sox after allowing one run on five hits and three walks in six innings. He struck out five.

Wednesday marked the second time already this year that the right-hander was charged with the loss despite firing six innings of one-run ball. David Hamilton's third-inning solo home run wouldn't have been a homer in any other MLB ballpark, according to Statcast, and Littell also notably escaped a bases-loaded jam in the fourth inning. Despite carrying a respectable 1.26 WHIP and 19:6 K:BB across 23 innings (four starts) in 2025, Littell's 5.48 ERA makes him tough to trust from a fantasy perspective in Arizona for his next scheduled start next week.