Aaron Gordon headshot

Aaron Gordon Injury: Likely to play in Game 2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Gordon (calf) has been listed as probable for Monday's game against the Clippers.

Gordon continues to manage a right calf issue. However, he's trending to play in Game 2 against Los Angeles. The veteran big man came two rebounds shy of a double-double in the Game 1 win in Denver on Saturday, finishing with 25 points, eight rebounds, two steals and an assist. He'll be crucial to the Nuggets' success in the NBA playoffs moving forward.

