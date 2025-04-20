Aaron Gordon Injury: Likely to play in Game 2

Gordon (calf) has been listed as probable for Monday's game against the Clippers.

Gordon continues to manage a right calf issue. However, he's trending to play in Game 2 against Los Angeles. The veteran big man came two rebounds shy of a double-double in the Game 1 win in Denver on Saturday, finishing with 25 points, eight rebounds, two steals and an assist. He'll be crucial to the Nuggets' success in the NBA playoffs moving forward.