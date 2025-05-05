Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Monday, May 5

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Kristaps Porzingis over 2.5 made threes (+164, FanDuel)

Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks

Alex Barutha: Foul trouble in Game 4 and a blowout Game 5 win over the Magic limited Porzingis' minutes in those two games. I imagine he'll 30+ minutes here, and he should be able to get his three-point shot off easier against a team that doesn't switch and press the three-point line like Orlando does. New York plays a more traditional defense, one that Porzingis has been able to abuse before with pick-and-pops and spot-ups. In two regular-season games against the Knicks, Porzingis went 10-for-22 from deep. Fifteen of those were classified as "wide open", per NBA.com. If you're on DraftKings, I wouldn't mind a splash on Porzingis to lead the game in threes at +850.

Lu Dort over 1.5 steals (+178, FanDuel)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets

Alex Barutha: Dort averaged 1.0 steals in 29.5 minutes during the four-game sweep over the Grizzlies. I expect him to play more tonight, and he gave Denver issues during the regular season. In four appearances against the Nuggets, he averaged 2.8 steals in 29.8 minutes -- with excellent advanced numbers of 4.8 deflections and 1.3 defensive loose balls recovered. I don't hate the idea of chasing 3+ steals at +580, either.

Aaron Gordon O5.5 REB (-154, Caesars)

Nuggets at Thunder, 9:30pm ET

Nick Whalen: The Thunder are rightfully heavy favorites at home for Game 1, but if there's one semi-weakness for OKC, it's their league-average rebounding rate. Gordon presents an interesting athleticism/size combination, and while he went under this number in the final three games against the Clippers – an excellent rebounding team – he went over in the first four games of that series.

Derrick White O4.5 AST (-130, FanDuel)

Celtics vs. Knicks, 7pm ET

Nick Whalen: It's difficult to take too much away from the Celtics' Round 1 series against the Magic, but even in a grind-it-out, low-scoring series, White still managed to go over this number four times in five games, while posting 4.8 APG for the series. The Knicks are also comfortable slowing things down, but Boston has been able to generate better-quality looks against New York's defense this season, putting up 132, 131, 118 and 119 points in four regular-season victories. I like White's assists prop best, but if you're looking for a bit more value, I don't mind taking a swing at the O3.5 made threes (+135), as well.