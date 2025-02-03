Aaron Gordon Injury: Not playing Monday vs. Pels

Gordon (calf) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pelicans.

Gordon had missed nine games due to a right calf injury, but he was able to play in 11 of the Nuggets' last 12 games and was a starter in Denver's last three contests. He'll be held out of Monday's game as the Nuggets continue to manage his injury, and he could be on the floor for Wednesday's rematch against the Pelicans. Julian Strawther could make his first start of the regular season due to the absences of Gordon and Peyton Watson (knee).