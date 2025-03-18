Aaron Gordon News: Scores team-high 38 points

Gordon ended with 38 points (14-23 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds and three assists in 37 minutes during Monday's 114-105 win over the Warriors.

Gordon took over at center with Nikola Jokic (elbow) sidelined and led the way for the short-handed Nuggets. Gordon's 38-point total was his best of the season by a wide margin, and he was successful in absorbing Jokic's lost production. The veteran's 2024-25 campaign has been marred by injuries, appearing in only 40 games. Monday's effort is an encouraging sign for Gordon, who's missed six of the team's last 10 games.