Adem Bona News: Strong production continues

Bona produced nine points (3-5 FG, 3-6 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, three blocks and two steals across 32 minutes during Tuesday's 105-91 loss to the Knicks.

Bona continues to be one of the few positive stories to come out of Philadelphia this season, turning in another strong two-way performance. Over the past five games since returning from injury, Bona has averaged 10.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 3.0 blocks in 26.0 minutes per game. Given their other option is Andre Drummond (toe), it makes sense for the 76ers to continue with Bona as their starting center for the remainder of the season.