Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 24 Streaming Targets

With each team having only two remaining games, all tabled across two days, streaming comes down to basically two points. The first is what categories you need to target in order to finish with a bang. The second is who will actually play in both games, given the number of teams that are openly resting players. Whether it's targeting an offensive threat capable of delivering points and threes or a defensive-minded player who can help boost your blocks and steals, narrowing your focus can prove vital as you battle for seedings. Let's dive into five players who are currently rostered in fewer than 50% of Yahoo leagues.

Bobby Portis, Milwaukee Bucks (48% rostered)

Portis recently returned from a 25-game suspension, a much-needed boost for the Bucks following the recent health scare for Damian Lillard. Across the season, Portis has been serviceable, averaging 13.8 points and 8.4 rebounds in 25.2 minutes per game. This in itself makes him a viable streaming candidate. However, given his lengthy absence, the Bucks are likely to have him out there for the remaining two games, while the same cannot be said for a number of his teammates. Portis typically shines whenever Giannis Antetokounmpo or Brook Lopez are sidelined. One or both of those two could very well end up sitting out one of the two remaining games, giving Portis a boost. Milwaukee is currently fifth in the Eastern Conference, and a win over the Pistons on Friday will ensure they finish in that spot. This could result in Antetokounmpo and Lopez resting for the final game, which could afford Portis a great opportunity to end the regular season on a high.

Matas Buzelis, Chicago Bulls (36% rostered)

The Bulls have transformed themselves into one of the more enjoyable teams to watch, thanks in large part to the play of Josh Giddey and Coby White. However, the improved play of Buzelis has been a less talked-about storyline. In seven games over the past two weeks, the rookie has put up averages of 15.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.1 steals, 1.7 blocks and 2.4 three-pointers in 30.8 minutes per game. He has been a picture of health during his first season in the league, having missed only two games. The future is bright in Chicago right now, something that we haven't been able to say in a long time. Buzelis appears to be a big part of that future, and given their recent success, there is no reason to think the coaching staff will want to mess with things down the stretch. His two-way ability and increased confidence make him a definite streaming candidate to close out the season.

Adem Bona, Philadelphia 76ers (32% rostered)

Bona appeared on this list last week, and given his recent production, here he is again. He has established himself as the starting center for Philadelphia and should at least be in the discussion to play as the primary backup next season if Joel Embiid is available to return. Despite a couple of subpar performances, Bona has been a top-50 player over the past two weeks. In seven games during that time, he has averaged 14.9 points, 8.9 rebounds and 4.0 combined steals and blocks. He has been one of the few positive stories to come out of Philadelphia this season, and there is no reason to think he will miss either of the two remaining games. His block upside alone could prove to be a difference-maker, given he has recorded at least three blocks in six of his past eight games.

Keon Ellis, Sacramento Kings (23% rostered)

Ellis has been on the standard league radar for what feels like the entire season. However, a recent uptick in playing time has resulted in him moving into must-roster territory. Malik Monk has been ruled out for the remainder of the regular season due to a calf injury, affording Ellis a permanent starting spot. Over his past 16 games, Ellis has averaged 9.4 points, 1.9 steals and 2.0 three-pointers in 28.0 minutes per game. His overall value is still heavily tied up in one category, that being steals. His offense comes and goes depending on how well he is shooting the three-ball. However, much like the others on this list, Ellis is likely to suit up in both remaining games, with the potential to provide elite steal numbers. Not unlike Bona, Ellis is a player whose prolific defensive contributions can be the difference between winning and losing.

Justin Champagnie, Washington Wizards (14% rostered)

The Wizards threw in the towel a long time ago but have recently decided to ease off on a number of their more proven players. This decision has resulted in Champagnie playing an increased role, having logged at least 35 minutes in three straight games. During that span, he has averaged 16.3 points, 12.7 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 2.3 three-pointers. He has missed only two games in the past three months, meaning there is a decent chance he closes the season with two high-minute performances. Unlike Bona and Eliis, Champagnie has the ability to contribute on both ends of the floor. While he is largely unproven, we have seen enough from him this season to at least give us some confidence he can close the season strongly.

Drop Candidates:

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics (98% rostered)

Miles Bridges, Charlotte Hornets (95% rostered)

Jordan Poole, Washington Wizards (90% rostered)

RJ Barrett, Toronto Raptors (86% rostered)