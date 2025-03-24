AJ Johnson News: Scores career-high 17 points

Johnson ended with 17 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 28 minutes during Monday's 112-104 loss to the Raptors.

Johnson scored in double-digits for the third time in the past four games, pouring in a career-high 17 points. After barely touching the floor for the first five months of the season, Johnson has now suited up in six straight games. During that time, he is averaging 11.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.3 three-pointers in 26.6 minutes per contest.