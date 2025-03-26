NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 26

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We have a six-game Thursday offering for NBA action, and FanDuel's featured slate will have all of them available for your DFS entries. First tip-off is at 7:00 p.m. ET, and we'll run down our favorite options from the player pool below.

SLATE OVERVIEW

I like a lot of options from the LAL/IND game, but we were able to single out players from every available team. There are a couple of potential injury absences to look out for, so extra vigilance will be required as lineups lock.

INJURIES

MIL Giannis Antetokounmpo (foot) - QUESTIONABLE

MIL Damian Lillard (calf) - OUT

Antetokounmpo was already dealing with an ankle injury, and his status is in doubt with the addition of a foot ailment. If he's absent, the team will have huge shoes to fill, but increased production will likely head Kyle Kuzma's ($5,900) way.

BOS Jayson Tatum (ankle) - DOUBTFUL

Tatum has been a tricky play over the past week, but it seems likely that he will miss against Phoenix tonight. I have no problem using Sam Hauser's ($4,200) bargain salary in this spot.

LAC James Harden (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

There's some concern about a potential absence for Harden after he suffered this injury over the weekend, but the extra day of rest increases his odds of playing. I'll stay away from the spot for now and check back in when the starting lineup is announced. I'd be inclined to give Norman Powell more exposure, but his minute restriction is still a concern.

PHI - SEVERAL ABSENCES

The Sixers will get Quentin Grimes ($8,700) back after a rest day, so he'll likely lead the squad. Justin Edwards ($6,100) and Guerschon Yabusele ($5,800) are my replacements of choice.

NYK Jalen Brunson (ankle) - OUT

NYK Miles McBride (groin) - OUT

Although Cameron Payne will draw the start again, it's apparent that most of the missing backcourt production has spread to the rest of the starting five. I have no issue with any of them against the Clippers tonight.

TOR Jakob Poeltl (rest) - OUT

TOR Immanuel Quickley (rest) - OUT

Jamal Shead ($5,000) will be Quickley's replacement. Scottie Barnes ($9,300) is quite expensive, but he's usable with a lack of options up front.

BKN Cameron Johnson (rest) -OUT

The Nets are giving Johnson the night off. Trendon Watford ($4,800) is a solid value play as his replacement.

ELITE PLAYERS

Although we have two players with five-figure salaries, we may only see one of them on the floor tonight. With Giannis Antetokounmpo questionable, Luka Doncic ($11,600) remains as the only guarantee at this level. Both are probably fades tonight, as I find LeBron James' ($9,400) salary much easier to swallow.

James is a favorite play at the $9k level, but Devin Booker ($9,100) also holds great interest in this range.

If Harden is out, I will gladly pivot to Kawhi Leonard ($8,900), although his penchant for rest days will require you to be vigilant as lineups lock. Kristaps Porzingis' ($8,100) dual eligibility is also attractive against the Suns, and I expect a production boost from the center with Tatum out.

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

Austin Reaves, LAL ($7,800) @ IND

Reaves put up a season-high 45 points during his last meeting against the Pacers. Although LeBron James missed that game, it's obvious that Reaves has some exploitative capability against this squad. He'll probably lose some output to Doncic, but I'll take the risk if I don't utilize LeBron.

Derrick White, BOS ($7,000) @ PHX

White has often tiptoed around 5x value relative to his current salary, and he's a solid play for me against Phoenix. Jaylen Brown's return is of some concern, but there will be plenty to go around with Tatum off the floor.

D'Angelo Russell, BKN ($6.500) vs. TOR

Russell will return after a two-game absence, and a decent resume against the Raptors is one reason why I like his chances tonight. Cameron Johnson's absence is also advantageous for Russell, and the only hesitation I have is a potential minute restriction. If he's unfettered in that regard, I'll consider him.

Myles Turner, IND ($6,900) vs. LAL

Indiana's key to beating the Lakers will likely be via the frontcourt, where they are weakest, and that's an encouraging sign for Turner. Unfortunately, Turner missed his previous opportunity to face the Lakers, so we are unsure how he'll measure up. Still, I like his salary over Pascal Siakam's inflated price and can easily see Turner getting significant exposure from me at the center spot.

Nic Claxton, BKN ($5,900) vs. TOR

With Jakob Poeltl out, Claxton has an excellent opportunity to dominate inside. Although he'll probably get resistance from Scottie Barnes, Claxton has a double-double against the Raptors to his credit, and Cameron Johnson's absence will also open up additional scoring opportunities.

AJ Johnson, WAS ($4,400) @ PHI

Johnson is seeing increased production and usage down the stretch, and he doesn't have to much at this salary to be viable. We could easily see more than 20 FDFP out of him, and he'll be very effective in offsetting an elite like James or Booker.

