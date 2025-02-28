Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alex Sarr headshot

Alex Sarr Injury: Iffy for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2025 at 3:06pm

Sarr (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Hornets.

Sarr is in jeopardy of missing his third consecutive contest due to a lingering left ankle sprain. The rookie big man has missed 11 of the club's last 13 outings due to the ankle injury, with his two appearances coming directly before and after the All-Star break. If Sarr is sidelined once again, Richaun Holmes should draw another start.

Alex Sarr
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now