Alex Sarr Injury: Iffy for Saturday

Sarr (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Hornets.

Sarr is in jeopardy of missing his third consecutive contest due to a lingering left ankle sprain. The rookie big man has missed 11 of the club's last 13 outings due to the ankle injury, with his two appearances coming directly before and after the All-Star break. If Sarr is sidelined once again, Richaun Holmes should draw another start.