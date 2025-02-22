Fantasy Basketball
Alex Sarr headshot

Alex Sarr News: Scores career-high 22 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 22, 2025 at 9:53am

Sarr amassed 22 points (8-19 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-6 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals in 26 minutes during Friday's 104-101 loss to Milwaukee.

The Wizards suffered a tight loss to the Bucks on Friday, but Sarr made a strong case to be considered the best player on the floor. He led all scorers with 22 points but also filled the stat sheet and finished three boards shy of a double-double. This 22-point output was a new career-high mark for the rookie big man, returning from an eight-game absence due to a left ankle sprain.

Alex Sarr
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
