Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Andre Drummond headshot

Andre Drummond Injury: Not playing Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Drummond (toe) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Mavericks, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Drummond will miss the first leg of the 76ers' back-to-back set Sunday due to a left toe sprain, but he could return for Monday's bout against the Rockets. With Adem Bona (ankle) also out, Guerschon Yabusele should start at center and see a significant amount of playing time Sunday.

Andre Drummond
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now