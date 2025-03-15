Andre Drummond Injury: Not playing Sunday

Drummond (toe) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Mavericks, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Drummond will miss the first leg of the 76ers' back-to-back set Sunday due to a left toe sprain, but he could return for Monday's bout against the Rockets. With Adem Bona (ankle) also out, Guerschon Yabusele should start at center and see a significant amount of playing time Sunday.