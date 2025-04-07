NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 7

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

SAC at DET: Kings on two-game win streak; Pistons 6-4 in last 10 games

PHI at MIA: 76ers on 11-game slide; Heat on two-game slide

Injuries to Monitor

SAC - Keon Ellis (hand), Keegan Murray (back): Questionable; Jake LaRavia (thumb): OUT

DET - Jalen Duren (ankle), Tobias Harris (heel): Questionable

PHI - Justin Edwards (ribs): Questionable; Andre Drummond (toe), Kelly Oubre (knee), Guerschon Yabusele (personal): OUT

MIA - Bam Adebayo (back), Alec Burks (back), Tyler Herro (thigh), Haywood Highsmith (Achilles), Andrew Wiggins (hamstring): Questionable; Nikola Jovic (hand): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Zach LaVine, Kings ($7,800) at Pistons

LaVine is coming off a brilliant performance, where he turned in 37 points on 15-for-21 shooting to help his squad knock off the Cavaliers. LaVine is averaging 22.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists over the last five games and should keep up the production against the Pistons, who allow opposing shooting guards to hit an average of 36.1 percent from deep.

Quentin Grimes, 76ers ($8,800) at Heat

Grimes continues to stuff the stat sheet while seeing extended opportunity with the shorthanded 76ers. He is averaging 23.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.4 steals through his last five appearances, including two games with more than 40 DK points. He has a good chance to keep rolling against the Heat, who are working through injury trouble at the wing positions.

Forwards/Centers

DeMar DeRozan, Kings ($8,300) at Pistons

DeRozan has hit the 20-point mark in 13 of the last 14 games, averaging 22.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.9 assists over that span, including topping 45 DK points in three of the last four outings. He faces a tough matchup across from Ausar Thompson, but he should find the opportunity to pad his stats at the foul line, as the Pistons give up the league's fifth-most free throws to opposing small forwards.

Domantas Sabonis, Kings ($10,000) at Pistons

Sabonis is rolling since returning from a three-game absence, as he is averaging 19.3 points, 14.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 0.9 steals over the last eight games, including racking up at least 48 DK points in the last four outings. He could be up for a favorable matchup if the Pistons remain shorthanded in the frontcourt. He also has a good chance to pad his stats at the foul line, as the Pistons give up the league's second-most free throws per game to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

Cade Cunningham, Pistons ($10,500) vs. Kings

Cunningham tallied 44.3 DK points with 25 points, nine rebounds, four assists and a block in the Pistons' most recent outing, which also marked his first game back from a six-game absence. He is likely to build on the momentum against the Kings, who give up the league's eighth-highest field-goal percentage to opposing point guards and the league's second-most three-pointers per game.

Mid-Range Money

Davion Mitchell, Heat ($5,500) vs. 76ers

Mitchell tied his season high with 20 points in the last game and is averaging 12.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.7 steals over 10 appearances. He faces an ideal opportunity to keep up the strong play with a matchup against a significantly shorthanded 76ers squad.

Malik Beasley, Pistons ($5,800) vs. Kings

Beasley is averaging 17.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists over the last five games, including a 27-point outing and three games with over 30 DK points. He should prosper against the Kings, who give up the league's highest three-point shooting percentage.

Kel'el Ware, Heat ($6,000) vs. 76ers

Ware is averaging 10.9 points, 10.7 rebounds and 1.4 blocks through 10 consecutive starts, including three games with more than 40 DK points. He could be up for a boost in responsibility if Bam Adebayo is out and should thrive against the 76ers' shorthanded frontcourt.

Value Picks

Tim Hardaway, Pistons ($4,400) vs. Kings

Hardaway reached the 20-point mark in four straight games before finishing with nine points, three rebounds and three assists in the last outing. He has a good chance to get back on track against the Kings, who give up the league's third-most three-pointers per game to opposing shooting guards.

Kyle Anderson, Heat ($3,700) vs. 76ers

Anderson is in a groove, averaging 10.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals over the last five games, including a high of 37.5 DK points in the most recent outing. He has a great opportunity to keep it going against the 76ers, who give up the league's highest field-goal percentage and seventh-most rebounds per game.

Isaiah Stewart, Pistons ($4,800) vs. Kings

Stewart accumulated 41.5 DK points in the last game and is averaging 7.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.6 blocks over his last 10 appearances. He could be in line for a major role if Jalen Duren remains out, and he should do well against the Kings, who give up the league's eighth-highest field-goal percentage to opposing centers.

