Anfernee Simons Injury: Questionable for Sunday
Simons is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raptors due to right hand soreness.
Simons was limited to just six points while shooting 2-for-11 from the field in the loss to the Knicks on Wednesday, and it remains to be seen if he'll manage to suit up Saturday. A decision on his status will be made closer to Sunday's 6 p.m. ET, but losing Simons would be huge for the Blazers. He's averaging 25.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.0 steals per game since the beginning of March.
