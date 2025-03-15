Fantasy Basketball
Anfernee Simons headshot

Anfernee Simons Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Simons is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raptors due to right hand soreness.

Simons was limited to just six points while shooting 2-for-11 from the field in the loss to the Knicks on Wednesday, and it remains to be seen if he'll manage to suit up Saturday. A decision on his status will be made closer to Sunday's 6 p.m. ET, but losing Simons would be huge for the Blazers. He's averaging 25.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.0 steals per game since the beginning of March.

Anfernee Simons
Portland Trail Blazers
