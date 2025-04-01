Anfernee Simons Injury: Ruled out Tuesday
Simons (forearm) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Hawks, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Simons was able to shake off a questionable tag due to the right forearm contusion during Sunday's loss to the Knicks, though he won't suit up Tuesday. The 25-year-old's next chance to play will come Thursday against Toronto. Dalano Banton will draw the start at point guard due to Simons and Scoot Henderson (concussion) being sidelined.
