Anfernee Simons Injury: Ruled out Tuesday

Simons (forearm) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Hawks, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Simons was able to shake off a questionable tag due to the right forearm contusion during Sunday's loss to the Knicks, though he won't suit up Tuesday. The 25-year-old's next chance to play will come Thursday against Toronto. Dalano Banton will draw the start at point guard due to Simons and Scoot Henderson (concussion) being sidelined.