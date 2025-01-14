Fantasy Basketball
Ausar Thompson headshot

Ausar Thompson News: Another solid outing in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 14, 2025

Thompson contributed 11 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and two steals across 26 minutes during Monday's 124-119 win over the Knicks.

Since shifting to Detroit's starting lineup Jan. 4, Thompson has strung together several solid performances for the Pistons. Over his past four games, the versatile 21-year-old has averaged 9.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.3 steals, 2.3 assists and 0.8 threes in 21.9 minutes. The team appears to still be in the process of ramping up Thompson's workload after he missed the start of the season with blood clots, but the forward is becoming a strong source of steals for fantasy managers.

Ausar Thompson
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
