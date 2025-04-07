Fantasy Basketball
Austin Reaves

Austin Reaves Injury: Iffy for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 7, 2025 at 3:24pm

Reaves is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Thunder due to a sprained right ankle, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Given that Tuesday is the first half of a back-to-back, the Lakers may elect to keep Reaves off the court on one end or the other. LeBron James and Luka Doncic are both uncertain to play due to a groin strain, so Los Angeles may have a lot of usage to soak up. Reaves has averaged 24.6 points, 4.6 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 3.6 three-pointers in 36.5 minutes over his last nine outings.

Austin Reaves
Los Angeles Lakers
