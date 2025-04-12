Austin Reaves Injury: Not playing vs. Portland

Reaves is out for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers due to a right ankle sprain, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

There's a strong case to say Reaves has been the Lakers' second-best player, even ahead of LeBron James, in recent weeks, but he'll get some much-needed rest for this contest. The Lakers already locked up the third seed in the Western Conference, meaning Reaves will get some much-needed time off. The star guard ends the 2024-25 season with averages of 20.2 points, 5.8 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game across 73 starts, with the points and assists per game being new career-high marks for him.