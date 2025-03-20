Austin Reaves Injury: Out Thursday with ankle injury

Reaves has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Bucks due to a right ankle sprain, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

Reaves' ankle injury doesn't appear to be a major concern, as his absence is likely maintenance-related for the second leg of a back-to-back set. The Lakers will be shorthanded Thursday, as Luka Doncic (ankle), LeBron James (groin) and Rui Hachimura (knee) are also ruled out, and Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle) and Jarred Vanderbilt (groin) are listed as doubtful. The team will likely lean on Gabe Vincent, Jordan Goodwin, Shake Milton, Dalton Knecht and Bronny James to serve as their primary options in the backcourt and on the wing Thursday.