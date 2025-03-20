Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
March Madness Offer
BetMGM: $1,500 First Bet Offer with Promo Code: ROTOSPORTS
Austin Reaves headshot

Austin Reaves Injury: Ruled out Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2025 at 1:14pm

Reaves (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Bucks, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

Reaves will miss the second game of a back-to-back for the Lakers while nursing a sprained right ankle. Los Angeles will be very shorthanded Thursday against the Bucks, with Luka Doncic (ankle) also ruled out and Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle) and Jarred Vanderbilt (groin) currently listed as doubtful. The team will likely lean on Gabe Vincent, Jordan Goodwin, Shake Milton, Dalton Knecht and Bronny James to shoulder the load.

Austin Reaves
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now