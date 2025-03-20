Austin Reaves Injury: Ruled out Thursday

Reaves (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Bucks, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

Reaves will miss the second game of a back-to-back for the Lakers while nursing a sprained right ankle. Los Angeles will be very shorthanded Thursday against the Bucks, with Luka Doncic (ankle) also ruled out and Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle) and Jarred Vanderbilt (groin) currently listed as doubtful. The team will likely lean on Gabe Vincent, Jordan Goodwin, Shake Milton, Dalton Knecht and Bronny James to shoulder the load.