Austin Reaves Injury: Upgraded to probable

Reaves (ankle) has been listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Thunder, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Reaves, much like many notable players on the Lakers, was listed as questionable for Tuesday's game in Oklahoma City. However, that has changed, with the up-and-coming guard likely to play against the Thunder. The 26-year-old rising star is averaging career-high numbers in points (20.2), rebounds (4.5), assists (5.8) and steals (1.1) this season.