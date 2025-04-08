Austin Reaves News: Will suit up against Thunder

Reaves (ankle) will play in Tuesday's game against the Thunder, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Originally labeled as questionable and then upgraded to probable, Reaves and the rest of the Lakers' usual starting lineup will be available for Tuesday's showdown with Oklahoma City. The star guard shouldn't face any limitations, although it's worth noting Los Angeles has a short turnaround Wednesday against the Mavericks. Reaves has averaged 24.6 points, 4.6 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 3.6 three-pointers in 36.5 minutes over his last nine appearances.