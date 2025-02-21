Bismack Biyombo News: Lands second 10-day pact Friday

The Spurs signed Biyombo to a 10-day contract Friday, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

The Spurs signed Biyombo to a new 10-day pact after the expiration of his first 10-day contract. The veteran big man's only appearance was a spot start in Thursday's win over Phoenix, during which he recorded eight points (4-4 FG), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 16 minutes. With Victor Wembanyama (blood clot) on the shelf for the rest of the season, Biyombo is a candidate to earn a contract for the remainder of the 2024-25 campaign.