NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 10

PHI at ATL: 76ers 2-8 in last 10 games; Hawks on two-game win streak
UTA at BOS: Jazz on five-game slide; Celtics 8-2 in last 10 games
CHA at MIA: Hornets 1-9 in last 10 games; Heat on three-game slide
LAL at BKN: Lakers 8-2 in last 10 games; Nets on seven-game slide
WAS at TOR: Wizards on two-game win streak; Raptors 4-6 in last 10 games
IND at CHI: Pacers on two-game slide; Bulls on two-game win streak
ORL at HOU: Magic 12-19 on road; Rockets on two-game win streak
PHX at MEM: Suns 4-6 in last 10 games; Grizzlies on 22-10 at home
DEN at OKC: Nuggets 19-14 on road; Thunder on seven-game win streak
DAL at SAS: Mavs on five-game slide; Spurs 3-7 in last 10 games
PHI - Andre Drummond (illness): Questionable; Tyrese Maxey (back), Paul George (groin), Kyle Lowry (hip), Kelly Oubre (ankle): OUT
ATL - Vit Krejci (back), Trae Young (quadriceps), Caris LeVert (finger): Questionable; Larry Nance (knee): OUT
UTA - John Collins (back), Lauri Markkanen (back): Questionable; Jordan Clarkson (foot), Keyonte George (foot): OUT
BOS - Al Horford (toe), Jayson Tatum (knee): Questionable; Kristaps Porzingis (illness): Doubtful
CHA - Josh Okogie (hamstring): OUT
MIA - Alec Burks (back), Haywood Highsmith (knee), Duncan Robinson (back): Questionable; Nikola Jovic (hand): OUT
LAL - Luka Doncic (back): Questionable; Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle), Rui Hachimura (knee), Jaxson Hayes (knee), LeBron James (groin): OUT
BKN - Cam Thomas (hamstring): OUT
WAS - Richaun Holmes (knee), Khris Middleton (rest), Marcus Smart (finger): OUT
TOR - Ochai Agbaji (ankle), Gradey Dick (knee), Jonathan Mogbo (nose), Jakob Poeltl (rest), Ja'Kobe Walter (hip): OUT
IND - Tyrese Haliburton (hip), T.J. McConnell (ankle): Questionable
CHI - Patrick Williams (quadriceps): Questionable; Lonzo Ball (wrist): Doubtful
HOU - Fred VanVleet (ankle): Questionable; Amen Thompson (ankle): OUT
PHX - Bradley Beal (calf): OUT
MEM - Vince Williams (rest), Brandon Clarke (knee), Zach Edey (ankle): Questionable; Santi Aldama (calf), Luke Kennard (back), Jaren Jackson (ankle): OUT
DEN - Nikola Jokic (elbow), Jamal Murray (knee): Questionable; Aaron Gordon (calf), Julian Strawther (knee): OUT
DAL - Kai Jones (quadericeps), P.J. Washington (ankle), Jaden Hardy (ankle), Anthony Davis (thigh), Daniel Gafford (knee), Dereck Lively (ankle): OUT
SAS - Stephon Castle (shoulder): Questionable; Jeremy Sochan (calf): Doubtful
Elite Players
Guards
Josh Giddey, Bulls ($8,500) vs. Pacers
Giddey delivered a triple-double in the last outing and is averaging 20.7 points, 9.6 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks across his last 10 appearances, including seven with over 50 DK points and a high of 64.5. He is likely to continue to fill that stat sheet with a matchup against the Pacers, who give up the league's fifth-highest field-goal percentage.
Desmond Bane, Grizzlies ($7,900) vs. Suns
Bane is on a roll, reaching the 30-point mark twice in the last four games, averaging 26.8 points, 10.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.5 assists over that span, including surpassing 55 DK points three times. He faces a great opportunity to keep rolling with a matchup against the Suns, who give up the league's sixth-most three-pointers per game.
Forwards/Centers
Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($8,300) vs. Jazz
Brown is averaging 22.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.3 steals over his last 10 appearances, including going over 40 DK points in five of his last six outings. He is up for an ideal chance to prosper with a matchup against the Jazz, who remain significantly shorthanded and give up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing small forwards.
Pascal Siakam, Pacers ($8,200) at Bulls
Siakam topped the 50 DK-point mark twice in the last five games and is averaging 20.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists across 10 outings. He is likely to prosper with a matchup against the Bulls, who give up the league's second-most points and most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards.
Bam Adebayo, Heat ($9,300) vs. Hornets
Adebayo is playing great lately, averaging 26.8 points, 10.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.6 steals over the last five games, including three with more than 50 DK points and a high of 62.5. He faces a favorable matchup and should stand out against the Hornets, who give up the league's eighth-most points per game and the sixth-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.
Expected Chalk
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($11,000) vs. Nuggets
Gilgeous-Alexander continues to stun the competition, most recently by hitting the 40-point mark in three straight appearances, including one game with 51 points. He faces the second of back-to-back meetings with the Nuggets after he turned in 40 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three blocks in their previous encounter. He is likely to shine once again, especially as he will likely bring an extra edge to his game, looking to make a point against Nikola Jokic, his main competition for this year's MVP award.
Mid-Range Money
Cameron Johnson, Nets ($5,900) vs. Lakers
Johnson missed the last game but is averaging 17.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.3 steals over his last 10 outings, including four with more than 30 DK points and a high of 42.5. He faces a good opportunity to stand out with a matchup against the Lakers, who are shorthanded at the forward positions.
Naji Marshall, Mavericks ($6,800) at Spurs
Marshall has established a major hot streak by averaging 28.3 points, 12.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.7 steals over the last three games, including a high of 66.3 DK points in the most recent outing. He also faces a favorable matchup against the Spurs, who are giving up the league's most offensive rebounds and the 10th highest field-goal percentage to opposing power forwards.
Value Picks
Dante Exum, Mavericks ($4,200) at Spurs
Exum is averaging 7.2 points, 1.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals over his last five appearances, including a high of 30.3 DK points. He has a great chance to pad his stats, as he is in line for a significant role while the Mavs are heavily shorthanded in the backcourt.
A.J. Lawson, Raptors ($3,500) vs. Wizards
Lawson is up for a third straight start after averaging 8.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists over the last three games. He has an excellent opportunity to thrive with a matchup against the Wizards, who give up the league's fifth-most points per game to opposing shooting guards.
Bismack Biyombo, Spurs ($4,700) vs. Mavericks
Biyombo is averaging 7.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 blocks through 10 consecutive starts, including a high of 41.5 DK points. He should prosper with a favorable matchup against the Mavericks, who remain significantly shorthanded in the frontcourt.