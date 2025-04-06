Fantasy Basketball
Bismack Biyombo News: Quiet in loss Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2025 at 11:10pm

Biyombo provided 10 points (5-10 FG), four rebounds and one block across 19 minutes during Sunday's 120-109 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Biyombo continues to draw starts for the Spurs, but he's often more a nominal member of the first unit considering his playing time is typically modest. Over his past 15 games, Biyombo is averaging just 5.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.9 blocks in 20.1 minutes per game.

