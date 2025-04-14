Fantasy Basketball
Bismack Biyombo News: Sees 14 minutes in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 14, 2025 at 9:35am

Biyombo totaled two points (1-3 FG) and seven rebounds in 14 minutes during Sunday's 125-118 victory over the Raptors.

Biyombo made 26 starts during his 28 regular-season appearances with the Spurs, though his fantasy appeal was always limited to deeper formats. He produced averages of 5.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.8 blocks and 0.6 steals on 58.8 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from the line in 18.8 minutes. The 32-year-old center will be a free agent during the offseason.

