Bismack Biyombo News: Signs pact with San Antonio

The Spurs will sign Biyombo to a contract for the remainder of the season following the expiration of his second 10-day pact, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reports.

The veteran center impressed the Spurs enough to earn a rest-of-season contract, and he should continue to see significant playing time with Victor Wembanyama (shoulder) out for the season. Biyombo has started in all five appearances with San Antonio, averaging 6.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.2 blocks while shooting 66.7 percent from the field in 19.0 minutes per game. He logged back-to-back outings with a double-double in that five-game span.