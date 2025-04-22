Bobby Portis News: Dominates off bench in Game 2 loss

Portis ended with 28 points (11-19 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one block over 32 minutes during Tuesday's 123-115 loss to the Pacers in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Portis shined off the Bucks bench in Tuesday's Game 2, providing Milwaukee with a much-needed boost while leading all players in three made and finishing second among Bucks players in scoring and rebounds in a double-double. Portis had his breakout performance Tuesday, a game after recording just four points and eight boards in Game 1. Milwaukee will need Portis to continue the Game 2 level of play if it wants to climb back into this series against Indiana.