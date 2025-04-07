Bobby Portis News: Off injury report for Tuesday
Portis (suspension) isn't listed on the injury report for Tuesday's game against Minnesota.
Portis is slated to return from a 25-game suspension Tuesday due to violating the league's anti-drug policy. The veteran big man appeared in 46 regular-season games before being suspended, averaging 13.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists across 25.2 minutes per contest in that span.
