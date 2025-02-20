Bol Bol News: Returning to bench role

Bol is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Spurs.

Bol will return to the bench after starting in the previous two contests due to the return of Devin Booker (back) to the starting lineup. The big man has experienced a sizable spike in his minutes of late, averaging 30.0 minutes over his previous four contests and putting up 16.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.3 blocks per game in that stretch.