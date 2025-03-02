NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 2

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We've got a six-game main slate on tap for FanDuel contests on Sunday. The major sites have chosen to ignore the three early matchups, so the first tipoff is at 6:00 p.m. EST.

SLATE OVERVIEW

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

I won't mention every Knicks player in my endorsements, but I like them on the road against Miami. You also can't go wrong with the Thunder against the Spurs. And it might be a decent night to finally endorse some Pelicans against the significantly shorthanded Jazz.

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Sunday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

LAL Austin Reaves (calf) - DOUBTFUL

LAL Rui Hachimura (knee) - OUT

LeBron James and Luka Doncic also carry injury tags, though both are expected to play. Dorian Finney-Smith ($4,200) should receive another start for Hachimura while Reaves' minutes will be split among a few different players - none of which I'll endorse today.

OKC Chet Holmgren (ankle) - OUT

Isaiah Hartenstein ($7,100) represents the standard pivot for Holmgren and should be a safe option against the Spurs.

UTA Lauri Markkanen (back) - OUT

UTA John Collins (back) - OUT

UTA Jordan Clarkson (foot) - OUT

UTA Collin Sexton (ankle) - OUT

UTA Walker Kessler (rest) - OUT

The Jazz are once again extremely depleted. Brice Sensabaugh ($4,500) and Kyle Filipowski ($5,100) are my best pivots, but I'm not enthusiastic about either. KJ Martin ($4,300) is another cheap way to get involved.

PHX Bradley Beal (calf) - QUESTIONABLE

Beal's status leading to tipoff will be impactful as his first-unit participation could cause a shift in a scheme Phoenix has employed the past few games as he would take Tyus Jones ($5,100) out of the starting five. Bol Bol ($6,200) has posted decent numbers across three starts, so he'll stay in regardless of Beal.

MIA Andrew Wiggins (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

MIA Jaime Jaquez (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

Look for Duncan Robinson ($4,500) to do well if these tags hold.

ELITE PLAYERS

We have two players over $10k for Sunday, and I think we can get away with fading Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($11,500) and Luka Doncic ($11,400). I'd be more interested if either one was below $11k as we can find comparable production for slightly less. Both players do have key first-unit absences, which could possibly justify their usage.

Getting 10 at the $9k level on a smaller slate is a rarity. Zion Williamson ($9,100) is an intriguing add against the injury-plagued Jazz. James Harden's ($9,300) three-point stroke was off in the first game of the weekend tilt against the Lakers, so I'm more interested in giving exposure to Jalen Brunson ($9,300) against Miami. I also expect PHX/MIN to produce a lot of fireworks. Kevin Durant ($9,500) is a solid call from that matchup. And even though Julius Randle may return, Naz Reid ($8,200) and his dual eligibility are fine with me.

Along with Reid, I like OKC's Jalen Williams ($8,300) in the $8k range while Paolo Banchero's ($8,600) previous 26/12 double-double against the Raptors makes him a solid add in the rematch.

Also consider: Tyler Herro, MIA ($8,900) vs. NYK

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

Ivica Zubac, LAC ($7,800) @ LAL

Zubac posted an excellent 27/16 double-double against the Lakers Friday, and I believe the opposition will continue to have issues inside against him on Sunday. With the loss of Anthony Davis, the Lakers' ability to play inverted is limited and Zubac can burn you multiple ways with a solid mid-range shot and put-back ability.

CJ McCollum, NOP ($7,400) @ UTA

I already mentioned Zion, but the Pelicans should have multiple ways to exploit the Jazz despite their uninspired play in a lost season. I somehow managed to forget about Trey Murphy ($8,400) earlier, yet his salary is less favorable than McCollum's.

Keyonte George, UTA ($6,500) vs. NOP

I envision Utah giving George and Isaiah Collier ($5,900) more playing time down the stretch as their development will help the club make moves at a position where they're already deep. Both should receive added minutes during the current injury scenario.

OG Anunoby, NYK ($6,400) @ MIA

I am bullish on the Knicks tonight, but I'll single out Anunoby and his favorable salary. An extended absence has sent it shooting downward, though he's looked solid in two outings since returns and could be a less-rostered element of the Knicks' offense against the Heat.

Cason Wallace, OKC ($4,800) SAS

Wallace's recent tenure with the Thunder's first unit has been sufficient on paper. And when you attach his low salary to the numbers, you can easily see value-beating potential. The high projected total of the matchup is compelling, and I'm fine with stacking someone like Jalen Williams or Isaiah Hartenstein to maximize our OKC exposure.

Davion Mitchell, MIA ($4,300) vs. NYK

Miami's numerous absences could work in Mitchell's favor, and he's been fairly reliable as a frequent starter. I'd fade him if you've included Tyler Herro or Duncan Robinson in your lineup, though he's an additional piece to consider as the Heat host the Knicks.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.