Bradley Beal Injury: Active at shootaround
Beal, who's listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Bucks, was active during morning shootaround, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Beal has missed the last seven games due to a hamstring injury but seems to be trending toward making his return. Having lost their past three games, the Suns hope the three-time All-Star can help ignite a spark as they fight for a playoff spot. Upon Beal's return, Collin Gillespie is likely to see a decrease in minutes.
