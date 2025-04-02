Bradley Beal Injury: Hopeful to return during road trip

Beal (hamstring) hopes to return to the floor for Phoenix during the team's current road trip, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Beal has missed the last eight games for the Suns after suffering a hamstring injury against the Lakers on March 16. In 48 games this season, the veteran guard has averaged 17.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.0 steals per game, shooting 50.5 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from deep.