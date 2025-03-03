Bradley Beal Injury: Questionable to play Tuesday

Beal is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Clippers due to left calf injury management, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Beal returned Sunday from a two-game absence due to a lingering calf injury, and he finished with 18 points, four rebounds and three assists in a loss to the Timberwolves. Grayson Allen and Tyus Jones would be in line to enter the Suns' starting lineup if Beal is not cleared to play Tuesday.