Bradley Beal Injury: Questionable to play Tuesday
Beal is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Clippers due to left calf injury management, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.
Beal returned Sunday from a two-game absence due to a lingering calf injury, and he finished with 18 points, four rebounds and three assists in a loss to the Timberwolves. Grayson Allen and Tyus Jones would be in line to enter the Suns' starting lineup if Beal is not cleared to play Tuesday.
