Bradley Beal Injury: Won't return against Clippers

Beal is out for the remainder of Tuesday's game versus the Clippers due to left calf soreness, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports. He will finish the contest with zero points (0-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 15 minutes.

Beal was unable to score before being forced to leave Tuesday's contest due to a lingering calf issue. Tyus Jones started the second half in his absence. Beal's next chance to suit up is Friday's matchup with Denver.