Bradley Beal News: Contributes off bench in return

Beal ended Monday's 118-92 loss to the Cavaliers with five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds and four assists across 25 minutes.

Beal returned Monday after being absent the last two games with an ankle injury, contributing off the bench while leading all Suns second unit players in assists to go along with a handful of points. Beal failed to reach double figures in scoring for just the fourth time this season, his first while coming off the bench. Expect Beal's production to continue to improve as he gets back into the swing of things and gets fully healthy.