Bradley Beal News: Scores 25 points against Chicago

Beal finished Saturday's 121-117 win over the Bulls with 25 points (10-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals over 38 minutes.

In his first start since Jan. 4, Beal finished as the Suns' third-leading scorer behind Devin Booker (29) and Kevin Durant (27). Beal's third and final triple came with just 13.1 seconds left in the final frame, which put the game out of reach for Chicago. It's unclear whether his insertion into the starting lineup is a permanent move, but fantasy managers will find out Sunday against the Raptors.