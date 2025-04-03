Bradley Beal News: Will play vs. Boston

Beal (hamstring) has been cleared to play in Friday's game against the Celtics, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

After an eight-game absence due to a hamstring injury, Beal will be back in the lineup for the Suns on Friday to take on the defending NBA champions. The veteran guard is averaging 17.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.0 steals per game, shooting 50.5 percent from the floor and 39.5 percent from beyond the arc.