Christian Koloko News: Double-double in G League

Koloko registered 20 points (9-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one block over 28 minutes Thursday during the G League South Bay Lakers' 128-124 win over the Memphis Hustle.

Koloko has logged two straight double-doubles in the G League, and over his last five outings he has averaged 16.2 points on 53.6 percent shooting, 8.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 2.4 blocks over 28.8 minutes per game. The 2022 second-round pick has not played at the NBA level with the Lakers since Feb. 12.